WATCH | Committee on appointment of new public protector meets

22 August 2023 - 10:14
The parliamentary ad hoc committee to nominate a person to be appointed as the new public protector is meeting before the interviews of potential candidates. 

The new public protector will take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose term ends in October.

