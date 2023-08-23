The committee concluded in its final report to the National Assembly on Tuesday that Mkhwebane must be removed. The onus is now on the full parliamentary house to vote on whether Mkhwebane must go.
Mkhwebane’s seven-year term as public protector ends on October 14. Dyantyi told the media the National Assembly must speedily vote on the document before the end of Mkhwebane’s term in office.
She was suspended last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa after he called her integrity into question.
LISTEN | National Assembly must vote soon on Mkhwebane’s removal: Dyantyi
Section 194 committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi says the National Assembly must act with speed to vote on suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal.
