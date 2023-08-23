Politics

LISTEN | National Assembly must vote soon on Mkhwebane’s removal: Dyantyi

23 August 2023 - 15:49
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Section 194 impeachment inquiry chairperson Qubudile Richard Dyantyi needs to meet urgently to deliberate on the committee's report recommending Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed. File photo.
Section 194 impeachment inquiry chairperson Qubudile Richard Dyantyi needs to meet urgently to deliberate on the committee's report recommending Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Section 194 committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi says the National Assembly must act with speed to vote on suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal.

Listen to Dyantyi:

The committee concluded in its final report to the National Assembly on Tuesday that Mkhwebane must be removed. The onus is now on the full parliamentary house to vote on whether Mkhwebane must go.

Mkhwebane’s seven-year term as public protector ends on October 14. Dyantyi told the media the National Assembly must speedily vote on the document before the end of Mkhwebane’s term in office.

She was suspended last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa after he called her integrity into question.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Parliamentary committee recommends Mkhwebane be removed

Parliament's section 194 committee has recommended that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Who will replace Mkhwebane? New public protector interviews start

Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a new public protector is interviewing potential candidates on Wednesday.
Politics
9 hours ago

Committee disallows new Mkhwebane lawyers' request for more time

The EFF and ATM wholly rejected the report, signalling that they reserved their rights to legally challenge it while the one-member Al-Jamah opposed ...
Politics
1 day ago

Unsuccessful public protector candidate slams selection process

Ncongwane said he had followed the ad hoc’s committee discussion on the parliamentary TV channel and picked up that MPs were “merely ticking the ...
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | National Assembly must vote soon on Mkhwebane’s removal: Dyantyi Politics
  2. WATCH | Putin's Brics message receives loud cheers from delegates Politics
  3. Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion Politics
  4. BRICS SUMMIT 2023 Politics
  5. South Africa is cooking up power solutions with Russia: Ramokgopa Business

Latest Videos

Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...
Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor