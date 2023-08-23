Politics

WATCH LIVE | Who will replace Mkhwebane? New public protector interviews start

23 August 2023 - 09:53 By TIMESLIVE
Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a new public protector is interviewing potential candidates on Wednesday.

