Politics

Buthelezi should be discharged from hospital next week, family says

24 August 2023 - 10:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's family says he is expected to be discharged from hospital next week. 

The family said in a statement on Thursday a complication he suffered recently had cleared and his doctors were happy with his health. 

Buthelezi, founder and president emeritus of the IFP, was admitted to hospital for a procedure for back pain management.

Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, spokesperson for the family, said Buthelezi has made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team. 

“The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. It is anticipated that he will be discharged next week. We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week. We thank God that he has weathered this storm. We will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” said Bhekuyise. 

He thanked the medical team for taking good care of Buthelezi throughout this stressful time. 

“We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give space for Prince Buthelezi to rest and recover. uMntwana wishes to thank all those who have sent their prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Family optimistic Buthelezi will be out of hospital for his 95th birthday

Those close to IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi are hopeful that he will spend his 95th birthday later this month at home.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Brics exploring trading in local currencies, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Putin thanks Ramaphosa for work on Brics expansion Politics
  3. Brics is expanding - here are the six countries joining the bloc Politics
  4. BRICS SUMMIT 2023 Politics
  5. Buthelezi should be discharged from hospital next week, family says Politics

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says