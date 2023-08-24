Politics

LISTEN | Gcaleka quizzed on Phala Phala report during public protector job interview

24 August 2023 - 17:14
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka.
Image: YouTube Screenshot

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe has interrogated acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka on her Phala Phala report.

Listen to the interaction:

In June, Gcaleka cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in her final report on the theft of dollars from his farm in Limpopo.

She was one of eight shortlisted candidates being interviewed for the public protector position. In her interview, she commented on, among other things, paid work, the time it took to complete the report and the president's ethics.

Thursday was the last day of the interviews which started on Wednesday.

The committee conducting them expects to deliberate thereon next week and submit its report to the National Assembly by the end of the month.

TimesLIVE

