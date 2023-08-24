Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a new public protector is interviewing potential candidates on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Interviews for new public protector continue
Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a new public protector is interviewing potential candidates on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
MORE
Unsuccessful public protector candidate slams selection process
LISTEN | Parliamentary committee recommends Mkhwebane be removed
Restoring image of office of the public protector is priority for applicants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos