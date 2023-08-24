Politics

WATCH LIVE | Interviews for new public protector continue

24 August 2023 - 09:02 By TIMESLIVE
Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a new public protector is interviewing potential candidates on Thursday.

Unsuccessful public protector candidate slams selection process

Ncongwane said he had followed the ad hoc’s committee discussion on the parliamentary TV channel and picked up that MPs were “merely ticking the ...
1 day ago

LISTEN | Parliamentary committee recommends Mkhwebane be removed

Parliament's section 194 committee has recommended that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed.
1 day ago

Restoring image of office of the public protector is priority for applicants

The successful candidate will succeed Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose seven-year term ends on October 14.
13 hours ago
