Government denies Indian PM Modi was snubbed during Brics summit

25 August 2023 - 09:59
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Image: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi/Twitter

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's spokesperson Vukani Mde has dismissed claims Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was snubbed during his visit to South Africa this week. 

Daily Maverick reported Modi refused to disembark from his aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria after he felt unwelcomed for the Brics summit. 

The publication said Modi only disembarked after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched Mashatile from the Union Buildings formalities being held for Chinese President Xi Jinping to welcome Modi.

Mde denied the claims, telling WIONews  it was “a collection of fabrications”. 

“Nothing they [Daily Maverick] reported is true. The Indian prime minister arrived at the appointed time. He was met at Waterkloof Air Force Base by the deputy president. The deputy president and the president discussed arrangements to fetch delegates the night before they landed,” he said.

According to Mde, Mashatile was at the base 40 minutes before Modi's plan landed. 

“The only delay was the laying out of the red carpet and the ceremony around receiving a foreign head of government. Prime Minister Modi had to wait a little bit, but while that was happening, the deputy president was in the VIP lounge.”

Modi said his visit to South Africa was “a very productive one”. 

“The Brics summit was fruitful and historic as we welcomed new countries to this forum. We will keep working together for global good. My gratitude to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the people and government of SA for their hospitality.”

