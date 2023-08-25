Politics

LISTEN | Deliberate attempt to make democratic state fail, says Mbeki

25 August 2023 - 15:34
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: ziphozonke Lushaba

There’s no accident involved in the failure of embattled state institutions, says Thabo Mbeki.

Listen to Mbeki's comments:

The former president was speaking on Thursday at Unisa, of which he is chancellor, about the state of the country.

He commented on state institutions such as Sars, Eskom, the police service and Transnet, saying apart from greedy and corrupt people, there was “a systematic process to ensure the democratic republic does not succeed” by collapsing state institutions.

