The former president was speaking on Thursday at Unisa, of which he is chancellor, about the state of the country.
He commented on state institutions such as Sars, Eskom, the police service and Transnet, saying apart from greedy and corrupt people, there was “a systematic process to ensure the democratic republic does not succeed” by collapsing state institutions.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Deliberate attempt to make democratic state fail, says Mbeki
Image: ziphozonke Lushaba
There’s no accident involved in the failure of embattled state institutions, says Thabo Mbeki.
Listen to Mbeki's comments:
The former president was speaking on Thursday at Unisa, of which he is chancellor, about the state of the country.
He commented on state institutions such as Sars, Eskom, the police service and Transnet, saying apart from greedy and corrupt people, there was “a systematic process to ensure the democratic republic does not succeed” by collapsing state institutions.
TimesLIVE
MORE
LISTEN | Former president Thabo Mbeki opposed to Malema chanting ‘Kill the Boer’ in 2023
LISTEN | Same old, same old: Mbeki pours cold water on multiparty charter
Examining the nexus between foreign policy goals and democratic governance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos