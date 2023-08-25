POLL | What do you think of Brics’ expansion to 11 countries?

The expansion is expected to propel the group towards increased global influence in world relations as it already represents more than 40% of the world’s population (at least 3-billion people) and some 31% of the global GDP.
The Brics grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will add six nations to its ranks next year, effective from January.
Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join Brics.
“As the five Brics countries, we have reached agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the Brics expansion process which has been under discussion for quite a while. We have a consensus on the first phase of this expansion process, and further phases will follow,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The expansion is expected to propel the group towards increased global influence in world relations as it already represents more than 40% of the world’s population (at least 3-billion people) and some 31% of the global GDP.
Ramaphosa said the bloc values the interest of other countries in building a partnership with Brics.
He said world leaders have tasked their respective foreign ministers to further develop the Brics partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries and report by the next summit.
According to Ramaphosa more than 40 countries — including Algeria, Bolivia, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon and Kazakhstan — expressed interest in joining the forum.
“South Africa supports the expansion of the membership of Brics. The value of Brics extends beyond the interests of its current members.
“For its efforts to be more effective, Brics needs to build partnerships with other countries that share its aspirations and perspectives. An expanded Brics will represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order.”
