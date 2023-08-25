Spooks should not be excluded from public protector investigations, says PP candidate Lukhaimane

“We have all heard about the abuse of resources within the security agencies, the repurposing of the agencies. If we are really saying everybody is equal before the law, and there is rule of law, why is it that we have this section of public servants who cannot be looked into?”
She said public servants were signing off money for which no one accounted
Maladministration, abuse of power, corruption and other transgressions by the State Security Agency (SSA), defence intelligence and police crime intelligence are investigated by the inspector-general of intelligence. The agencies report to parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) which meets behind closed doors.
Lukhaimane was questioned about her time as general manager for human resources (HR) at the SSA between 2007 and 2011.
“The high-level panel found in that period when you were involved in a managerial role at SSA, it became politicised and the Principal Agent Network [PAN] project was operated. Can you claim you have a track record of good governance and proper controls and accountability?” asked DA MP Werner Horn.
Pension Funds Adjudicator advocate Muvhango Lukhaimane believes intelligence services should not be excluded from scrutiny by the public protector’s office.
Lukhaimane was interviewed on Thursday by the parliamentary special committee tasked with recruiting a candidate for the position of public protector.
This was the second time she was interviewed for the position after losing out to Busisiwe Mkhwebane in 2016. Mkhwebane’s term ends in less than two months’ time.
Lukhaimane said the Public Protector Act was clear that “you are looking into everything”.
She said after hearing what came out at the state capture inquiry about the intelligence services, it appeared as if the country was creating a different kind of public servant who was not accountable to anyone.
Unsuccessful public protector candidate slams selection process
Phala Phala probe takes centre stage in Kholeka Gcaleka's PP job interview
The controversial PAN project was used by rogue intelligence officers as a platform to “pilfer” money from the SSA account, the JSCI found in 2018. In his book The President’s Keepers, journalist Jacques Pauw claimed the agency wasted about R1bn over three years.
The panel headed by Sydney Mufamadi found the project “evolved into a methodology designed to avoid or bypass the procedural requirements for recruitment of staff, disbursement of funds and procurement”.
Horn also asked Lukhaimane about the SSA’s recruitment of undercover agents while she was head of HR.
She said she had not been privy to covert operations.
"I think to some extent I will say that given the controls we put in place, one of the outcomes [was that] people resorted to the PAN project.”
If her application succeeds, Lukhaimane will work on rehabilitating the reputation of the office, which she said has taken a knock.
