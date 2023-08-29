Politics

LISTEN | ‘We need to end toxic masculinity’ — Ramaphosa

29 August 2023 - 17:34
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
President Cyril Ramaphosa says men must end toxic masculinity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

President Cyril Ramaphosa says men need to end toxic masculinity and treat women with respect, recognition and equality.

Ramaphosa was speaking at an engagement on the prevention and combating of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide that was part of the Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba in Soweto.

“We need to change and challenge toxic masculinity, the very thing a number of you who asked questions here addressed, which is the idea that being a man means one must dominate — but much worse, that you must demean and downgrade women.

“Young men must have very important figures in their lives and begin to use that as a mirror to look at themselves,” said Ramaphosa.

The indaba featured a dialogue among high school pupils on positive masculinity. It was an initiative to prevent GBV and femicide.

TimesLIVE

