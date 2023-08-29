“We need to change and challenge toxic masculinity, the very thing a number of you who asked questions here addressed, which is the idea that being a man means one must dominate — but much worse, that you must demean and downgrade women.
“Young men must have very important figures in their lives and begin to use that as a mirror to look at themselves,” said Ramaphosa.
The indaba featured a dialogue among high school pupils on positive masculinity. It was an initiative to prevent GBV and femicide.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘We need to end toxic masculinity’ — Ramaphosa
Image: 123RF
President Cyril Ramaphosa says men need to end toxic masculinity and treat women with respect, recognition and equality.
Ramaphosa was speaking at an engagement on the prevention and combating of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide that was part of the Presidential Young Men and Boys Indaba in Soweto.
“We need to change and challenge toxic masculinity, the very thing a number of you who asked questions here addressed, which is the idea that being a man means one must dominate — but much worse, that you must demean and downgrade women.
“Young men must have very important figures in their lives and begin to use that as a mirror to look at themselves,” said Ramaphosa.
The indaba featured a dialogue among high school pupils on positive masculinity. It was an initiative to prevent GBV and femicide.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa ‘in awe’ of ‘Shaka iLembe’, shares tips on what makes a man
Nzimande urges men and boys to become active and positive advocates for gender equality
Figures of female victims of violence are worse than being at war
KZN cop arrested in connection with murder of pregnant woman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos