Progress in economic reforms will create jobs, says Ramaphosa
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the economic reforms implemented by his government through Operation Vulindlela, led by the Presidency and National Treasury, have built significant momentum to create growth and jobs, laying a steady foundation for the revival of economic growth.
“By restructuring our network industries like energy, telecommunications, ports and rail, we are opening space for investment and a renewal of our nation’s infrastructure. This new report highlights key milestones reached during the past quarter,” he said.
The president said the first reform milestone was the digital migration process implemented by switching off analogue transmission for all frequencies above 694MHz on July 31 2023.
“This marks a significant step in migration from analogue to digital signal. This means radio frequencies that were being used for television broadcasting can now be used for mobile telecommunications, which will make network communications more accessible and increase the speed and reduce the cost of data.”
“The implementation of this reform will bring new investment in the telecommunications sector. Work is underway to implement necessary reforms in our logistics sector to address the challenges that have held back the growth of South African exports,” he said.
Ramaphosa said the lack of investment and increased cost of doing business have added to the many challenges government needs to address.
'Ramaphosa showed unique diplomatic mastery' — Putin praises Cyril's negotiation skills at Brics summit
The president announced a key milestone was reached with the selection of an international terminal operator to partner with Transnet at the Durban Pier 2 container terminal.
The terminal, which handles close to half of port traffic, is expected to increase investment for upgrading equipment and expanding terminal capacity through this partnership.
“A key aspect of this partnership is that port infrastructure will remain state-owned, and all jobs will be protected,” said the president.
Ramaphosa said two critical pieces of legislation were tabled in the National Assembly this month that will advance economic reform.
“The Electricity Regulation amendment bill will support the restructuring of Eskom into three separate companies owned and controlled by Eskom Holdings, including an independent grid operator.
“Through this bill we will introduce competition in electricity generation, enabling a number of independent generators, alongside Eskom, to produce electricity to meet our country’s demand.”
