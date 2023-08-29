Politics

Province hit by ‘electricity minister shedding’ at crucial energy briefing

29 August 2023 - 13:20
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has failed to attended four meetings with the Western Cape legislature's ad hoc committee on energy. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Power may be in short supply countrywide, but in the Western Cape there is also a critical shortage of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

For the fourth time in succession, Ramakgopa failed to attend a scheduled meeting of the provincial legislature's ad hoc committee on energy, convened on Tuesday to hear about measures to mitigate the power crisis.

“This morning’s briefing had been rescheduled multiple times to accommodate the minister’s schedule over the past two months, and this latest postponement represents the fourth time the minister has failed to attend a briefing arranged specifically for him to discuss his attempts at resolving the energy crisis,” said DA provincial energy spokesperson MPP Christopher Fry.

The repeated no-show appeared to be “a deliberate attempt to avoid accountability”.

The committee resolved to postpone the meeting to allow the minister another chance to attend. However, another no-show would compel it to issue an official summons compelling him to appear.

South Africa is cooking up power solutions with Russia: Ramokgopa

South Africa has had productive discussions with Russia about how to achieve just energy transitions as it continues to embark on efforts to reform ...
Business Times
6 days ago

“The presentation submitted by the minister’s office, which ultimately went unpresented, indicates as many as 859,000 jobs could be affected as a result of load-shedding in 2023,” said the DA.

“While the provincial government has taken steps to exceed its mandate and solve the energy crisis independently, national government remains a key stakeholder, and the minister’s refusal to explain his actions spits in the face of every resident of the Western Cape.”

Fry said: “This situation of endless postponements cannot be allowed to stand, and the DA will investigate the possibility of a summons against the minister should he fail to attend the committee’s urgent meeting request, which will compel him to explain exactly what progress, or lack thereof, he has made.

This story will be updated when a response is received from the minister’s office.

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding moves to stage 2, from stage 1 daytime cuts

Eskom said on Tuesday the loss of three generation units overnight means load-shedding will be increased to stage 2.
News
12 hours ago

Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power utility

Eskom has denied board chairperson Mpho Makwana is involved or privy to payment arrangements his church, the International Pentecostal Holiness ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘If I had my way, we'd go and restart Komati’: Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been in the spotlight recently for suggesting the decision to shut down the Komati power station in ...
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | SA’s power crisis: fading faith in false say of success

People can no longer afford rose-tinted narratives at massive odds with their daily struggles
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
