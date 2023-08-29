Politics

WATCH | ConCourt hears applications on constitutionality of Electoral Amendment Act

29 August 2023 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE
The Constitutional Court is on Tuesday set to hear applications by the Independent Candidates Association of SA and One SA Movement on the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act.

