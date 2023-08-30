The Sadc report found “intimidation, coercion and irregularities” played a part in the elections.
Mumba said the elections did not satisfy Sadc requirements and guidelines for democratic elections. He also said the polls fell short of the requirements of Zimbabwe’s constitution.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said the elections were not free and fair.
“The conduct of FAZ, Zanu-PF, ZEC and ZRP has undermined the credibility of results announced. South Africa and South African political parties must tell the truth this time. We can’t afford another 2008,” said Maimane.
“South Africa has been paying a steep price because of ANC support for Zanu-PF and notions of solidarity among liberation movements. Fikile Mbalula and others are delusional to praise Zanu-PF and legitimise their dictatorship of Zimbabwe.
“Our foreign policy must be strong on issues such as Brics and issues in Sadc. Our hospitals are full of Zimbabweans, our restaurants are full of Zimbabweans because of rigged elections and lack of political freedom. We should say enough is enough. We should use our foreign policy to ensure there is democracy in this region.”
Ramaphosa's 'premature congratulations' apology on Zimbabwe election is 'fake news'
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has not apologised for his “premature congratulations message” after Zimbabwe’s election.
Ramaphosa congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election, saying: “I wish him and the people of Zimbabwe well for the upcoming term.”
Mnangagwa was re-elected after winning the election with 52.6% of the vote, the country’s electoral commission said.
This week, a social media post under Ramaphosa's name made a U-turn on the congratulations, saying it was “premature”.
“I would like to issue an apology to the people [of] Zimbabwe for our premature congratulations message. For now, we stand with Sadc’s [Southern African Development Community] preliminary report and [former Zambian vice-president Nevers] Mumba.”
Head of digital communications in the Presidency Athi Geleba said the post was “fake news”.
