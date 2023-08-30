An application on the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act continues in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.
The apex court heard on Tuesday the act was a case of the government doing what it was meant to do.
Two urgent applications by organisations representing independent candidates argued the new electoral law is unfair and unconstitutional.
Independent candidates will be able to contest elections for the first time in democratic South Africa next year — the result of an earlier judgment of the ConCourt.
WATCH LIVE | ConCourt hearings on constitutionality of Electoral Amendmant Act continue
