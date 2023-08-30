Politics

WATCH LIVE | ConCourt hearings on constitutionality of Electoral Amendmant Act continue

30 August 2023 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

An application on the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act continues in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

The apex court heard on Tuesday the act was a case of the government doing what it was meant to do. 

Two urgent applications by organisations representing independent candidates argued the new electoral law is unfair and unconstitutional.

Independent candidates will be able to contest elections for the first time in democratic South Africa next year — the result of an earlier judgment of the ConCourt. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Government ‘did what it was meant to do’ on electoral reform, ConCourt hears

But independent candidate organisations say Electoral Amendment Act is unfair and unconstitutional
News
1 day ago

My Vote Counts launches online tool to track private political party donations ahead of elections

My Vote Counts has launched an online tool aimed at tracking private donations to political parties ahead of next year's elections.
Politics
3 weeks ago

WATCH | ConCourt hears applications on constitutionality of Electoral Amendment Act

The Constitutional Court is on Tuesday set to hear applications by the Independent Candidates Association of SA and One SA Movement on the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Scopa outraged at 'stubborn' RAF continued litigation against the AG Politics
  2. Senior police investigator to appear before Scopa's Eskom hearing on September ... Politics
  3. ‘Magashule’s political party has nothing to offer’ — Fikile Mbalula Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘We will work with a non-captured ANC’: Ace Magashule unveils new ... Politics
  5. SARB Phala Phala probe was limited to exchange control violations, Kganyago ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...