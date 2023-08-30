Politics

WATCH | UCT, Unisa, Fort Hare appear before parliament committee

30 August 2023 - 10:10 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Representatives of the University of Cape Town, University of South Africa and University of Fort Hare are appearing before parliament's committee on higher education, science and innovation on Wednesday.

The institutions will brief the committee on governance, administration and related matters.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Court halts Nzimande’s move to place Unisa under administration

Applications contesting the minister’s intention to place Unisa under administration have been adjourned to September 7
News
2 days ago

Unisa council wants court to stop Blade Nzimande

Higher education minister intends to place varsity under administration.
News
1 week ago

Danger zone: 18 Fort Hare employees on special protection programme

A R32m project is under way to install a sophisticated security system across all three of its campuses
News
1 day ago

Fort Hare student expelled for ‘hit and run’ wins right to attend lectures virtually

The disciplinary committee found Yamkela Melane guilty, expelled him for one year and ordered him to write a letter of apology to his victim
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Scopa outraged at 'stubborn' RAF continued litigation against the AG Politics
  2. Senior police investigator to appear before Scopa's Eskom hearing on September ... Politics
  3. ‘Magashule’s political party has nothing to offer’ — Fikile Mbalula Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘We will work with a non-captured ANC’: Ace Magashule unveils new ... Politics
  5. SARB Phala Phala probe was limited to exchange control violations, Kganyago ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...