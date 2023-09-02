Politics

ANC remains committed to reform and development, says Ramaphosa

02 September 2023 - 15:56 By Hajra Omarjee
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has a good story to tell. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has a good story to tell. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has a good story to tell, arguing the ruling party has worked to ensure South Africa is a better place than it was during apartheid.

Speaking at a media engagement as part of the party's manifesto review ahead of the 2024 general elections, Ramaphosa said there was evidence that his party remained committed to developing the state.

This included access to electricity — with an end to load-shedding in sight — some passenger rail services coming back online and the provision of school nutrition.

“I know people never want to be blamed. It is reflecting on the damage apartheid did and apartheid continues to cast its shadow on our future trajectory. We cannot run away from it. Just like in America, they are saying the past (slavery) does cast a shadow on African Americans (today)” Ramaphosa said.

On the scourge of corruption and cleaning up state capture, Ramaphosa said he was committed to reform.

“Work is underway. It is not like people are sitting back. We have committed that having spent more than a billion rand [on the state capture inquiry] and having spent considerable time going through the evidence, we will implement the recommendations of the commission.

“I know the people want to see scalps ... I have often said there are processes that have to be followed,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also commented on the fire in a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday which left more than 70 people dead, including children. He said it had served as a “wake up call” for the government. 

“I am told that is a [City of Johannesburg]-owned building ... The building is so old and parts of it are not safe and local government sought to take people out, but it was stopped by some NGOs [which went to court].”

Ramaphosa added that South Africa had become a deeply litigious society and suggested it was hampering progress.

“In some cases we have swung the pendulum too much in the way of red tape and restrictions that impedes us from doing good by our people. I have directed ministers to look at unnecessary laws. Human rights are sacrosanct but laws that impede need to be revised,” he said.

BusinessLIVE

MORE

Ramaphosa halts state address to visit site of Joburg CBD deadly fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday cancelled his scheduled address to the nation to visit the Joburg CBD where 74 people died after the building ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Despite load-shedding thriving, Mbalula applauds ANC for connecting ‘90% of homes’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has applauded the ruling party for leading a government that has installed electrical connections in most homes ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘Ask the ANC: what justifies that I vote for you?’, Mbeki tells young voters

"The youth needs to raise those questions [instead of] never participating in voting because that's part of the process of determining the future of ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Shortchanged students suffering due to NSFAS funding mess-up — DA Politics
  2. ANC remains committed to reform and development, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Electricity master plan expected to be released by end of September: Ramokgopa Politics
  4. WATCH | Gordhan’s sick note causes a stir in parliament committee Politics
  5. WATCH | Despite load-shedding thriving, Mbalula applauds ANC for connecting ... Politics

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...