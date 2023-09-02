Politics

Electricity master plan expected to be released by end of September: Ramokgopa

02 September 2023 - 15:20 By TimesLIVE
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The government aims to release its official blueprint for how the country will produce electricity over the next decade at the end of September, News24 quoted electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as saying on Saturday. 

The Integrated Resource Plan 2023 will outline the state's plans for new power plants and how much electricity is expected to cost, it reported. 

It also quoted Ramokgopa as saying he would account to the Western Cape legislature after snubbing the ad hoc committee on energy earlier this week. 

“We are accounting on a daily basis. I am appointed on a national level; I account to the executive and to parliament. When I get invited to other legislatures, we go and account,” he said. 

Meanwhile, eNCA reported Ramokgopa said the recent intensity of blackouts was due to ramped-up planned outages.

“These are not long-term outages. A lot of them are about three to five days to make sure that we fix the units so when they come back they're reliable and they perform at the right level.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘The donation is exactly that’: Ramokgopa clears the air on China’s R170m donation to South Africa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there are no conditions attached to China's donations to South Africa.
News
1 week ago

Province hit by ‘electricity minister shedding’ at crucial energy briefing

Power may be in short supply countrywide, but in the Western Cape there is also a critical shortage of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Politics
4 days ago

Municipalities' R63.2bn debt hindering Eskom's ability to function at full capacity, says Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the debt of more than R60bn owed by municipalities is hindering Eskom's ability to function properly.
News
1 week ago
