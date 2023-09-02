The government aims to release its official blueprint for how the country will produce electricity over the next decade at the end of September, News24 quoted electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as saying on Saturday.
The Integrated Resource Plan 2023 will outline the state's plans for new power plants and how much electricity is expected to cost, it reported.
It also quoted Ramokgopa as saying he would account to the Western Cape legislature after snubbing the ad hoc committee on energy earlier this week.
“We are accounting on a daily basis. I am appointed on a national level; I account to the executive and to parliament. When I get invited to other legislatures, we go and account,” he said.
Meanwhile, eNCA reported Ramokgopa said the recent intensity of blackouts was due to ramped-up planned outages.
“These are not long-term outages. A lot of them are about three to five days to make sure that we fix the units so when they come back they're reliable and they perform at the right level.”
TimesLIVE
Electricity master plan expected to be released by end of September: Ramokgopa
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The government aims to release its official blueprint for how the country will produce electricity over the next decade at the end of September, News24 quoted electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as saying on Saturday.
The Integrated Resource Plan 2023 will outline the state's plans for new power plants and how much electricity is expected to cost, it reported.
It also quoted Ramokgopa as saying he would account to the Western Cape legislature after snubbing the ad hoc committee on energy earlier this week.
“We are accounting on a daily basis. I am appointed on a national level; I account to the executive and to parliament. When I get invited to other legislatures, we go and account,” he said.
Meanwhile, eNCA reported Ramokgopa said the recent intensity of blackouts was due to ramped-up planned outages.
“These are not long-term outages. A lot of them are about three to five days to make sure that we fix the units so when they come back they're reliable and they perform at the right level.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
‘The donation is exactly that’: Ramokgopa clears the air on China’s R170m donation to South Africa
Province hit by ‘electricity minister shedding’ at crucial energy briefing
Municipalities' R63.2bn debt hindering Eskom's ability to function at full capacity, says Ramokgopa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos