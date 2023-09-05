Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa in parliamentary Q&A hot seat

05 September 2023 - 14:05 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the hot seat on Tuesday in parliament, where he is due to answer MPs' questions.

The three-hour session a is expected to cover a range of national and international matters of importance.

Ramaphosa is expected to be quizzed on the lifestyle audits of members of the executive and public representatives. The president is also expected to clarify policy that supports and expedites the devolution of passenger rail to competent metros after the recent taxi strike in Cape Town.

Other questions on the table include how Brics participation has assisted the country economically and whether the president intends to take steps to protect the courts and judiciary, especially the Constitutional Court, from attacks that go beyond reasonable criticism of judicial decisions to incitement of harm against the administration of justice.

