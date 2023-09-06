Makhubele acknowledged that their foreign-national status might be hindering them from seeking help, for fear of deportation, among others.
"We understand there are legal issues, we all know what the crisis is with documents. But at this stage we are not here for documents, we don't even want to know who is legal or illegal, it doesn't matter.
"What we want to know is your state. We don't sleep well at night not knowing where the children are and what they are eating out here on the street. Please tell us why you are refusing the offer of the shelters, tell us what is painful so we can assist, or even bring it here," she said, referring to the area among the buildings where some have erected shack-like structures.
On Monday TimesLIVE reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said serious questions must be asked about why bylaws are not being enforced across cities and how the laws and regulations designed to protect tenants from arbitrary eviction have been used by criminal "slumlords" to prey on society’s most vulnerable.
Following that, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the establishment of a commission of inquiry, which will be chaired by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, which will probe the circumstances which led to the deadly blaze.
Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele begs fire victims to move into shelter
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has pleaded with the victims of the inner-city blaze to use the relief offered by the government following the tragedy that claimed 77 lives last week.
Makhubele embarked on a mission to find out exactly why the squatters of the building had refused to go to the temporary accommodation offered and instead chose to live on the streets.
"We have come here to see and understand what happened. We understand what you have gone through, and we cannot know deeply the pain that you felt," she said.
Makhubele was flanked by pastors who offered prayers and spiritual support to the victims.
"We are also here to understand, especially those who came from that building — we had organised that you go to the shelters and you receive medical attention and assistance with the children.
"We cannot know what is it that spiritually and emotionally you are going through, but we have seen it and we sympathise with you and we are here to lend a hand."
The speaker said the city's officials were dismayed at the victim's rejection of their efforts and intervention.
"We are surprised when you do not want to go to the shelters. We have been to the shelters ourselves to check, but we can see that you are not taking up the help that is offered. We are worried about what you are eating, where are you sleeping and how the children are doing," she said.
Makhubele urged the victims to open up about their reasons for abandoning the city's efforts at accommodating them.
"We are here to understand where the problem lies and what you need from the city to assist you. The community, the pastors and other organisations are here busy donating supplies. There is nothing that is missing from the shelters, except for you.
"We want to assist, but we don't know how. Maybe we are abusing you and we are unaware. We are sitting in our offices and don't know what is happening. Please talk to us so we know how to help you."
