SACP wants ambassador Brigety recalled after Lady R probe finds no evidence of his claims

06 September 2023 - 11:21
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The SACP wants US ambassador Reuben Brigety to leave the country. File photo.
Image: Facebook

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has reiterated its call for US ambassador Reuben Brigety's sacking after his damning allegations that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons.

The party renewed its call for his axing after an investigation sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa and led by a panel of independent legal experts found no weapons were loaded on the Russian vessel Lady R while it was in Simon's Town.

The SACP said Brigety's baseless and spurious accusations had a damaging effect on the country's currency, economy and standing in the world.

The party slammed the US ambassador for failing to present evidence to back his claims. It said the independent investigation proved the ambassador’s wild claims were wrong.

Brigety's allegations were made within the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US support for Ukraine and South Africa's preparations for the African peace mission seeking an end to the war by peaceful diplomatic means, the party said.

“The US does not have the right to dictate to other countries on their national and foreign policies, and as the people of South Africa we retain our right to resist such imperialist aggression.

“In defence of our democratic national sovereignty, the SACP reiterates its call that South Africa must expel Dr Brigety as a matter of urgency. The SACP supports our government’s peaceful and non-aggressive approach to seek an end to the war.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Executive report on Lady R landing in Simonstown provides more detail

Lady R, the Russian-registered cargo ship which docked in Simonstown in December last year, delivered equipment for the South African National ...
News
18 hours ago

Ramaphosa must come clean on Lady R or doubts will linger

Reuben Brigety’s arms-for-Russia claim may now be discredited, but the Lady R  report must be disclosed to end unhealthy speculation, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

'When you provide weapons to Russia, you become an accomplice in the crime of aggression,' says Ukraine

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba would not be drawn on making conclusions on whether South Africa loaded arms onto a Russian vessel when it ...
Politics
2 months ago

TOM EATON | Undisclosed report on Lady R offers food for thought

The cloak and dagger nature of the Russian cargo ship’s visit to Simon’s Town doesn’t translate to stocking up food supplies
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
