WATCH | ActionSA media briefing on policy conference

07 September 2023 - 11:06 By TImesLIVE
ActionSA is briefing the media ahead of its policy conference next week.

“Next week — from September 12-14 — we will host our first-ever policy conference ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections. The conference will be the culmination of a ground-breaking expert-led, public consultative process that solicited inputs from the party’s internal structures, industry experts and you — the people of South Africa,” the party said.

