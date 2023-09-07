ActionSA is briefing the media ahead of its policy conference next week.
“Next week — from September 12-14 — we will host our first-ever policy conference ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections. The conference will be the culmination of a ground-breaking expert-led, public consultative process that solicited inputs from the party’s internal structures, industry experts and you — the people of South Africa,” the party said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ActionSA media briefing on policy conference
ActionSA is briefing the media ahead of its policy conference next week.
“Next week — from September 12-14 — we will host our first-ever policy conference ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections. The conference will be the culmination of a ground-breaking expert-led, public consultative process that solicited inputs from the party’s internal structures, industry experts and you — the people of South Africa,” the party said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
ActionSA blames DA for its withdrawal of motion of no confidence against Gwamanda
On third birthday, ActionSA says it’s an alternative
ActionSA to table motion of no confidence in Joburg mayor 'puppet' Gwamanda
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos