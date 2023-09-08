Politics

‘I am ready for an audit’, says Mashatile regarding questions about his ‘opulent’ lifestyle

08 September 2023 - 07:02
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Deputy president Paul Mashatile says he is prepared to open his books to scrutiny. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Deputy president Paul Mashatile says he is ready and cannot wait to subject himself to a lifestyle audit.

Mashatile’s “opulent” lifestyle has been the subject of articles by News24 in an investigative project called “Mashatile Unmasked”. News24 has claimed Mashatile has been at the centre of a group of friends and associates who have benefitted from government posts and contracts for years and who sponsor his flashy lifestyle.

In an engagement with the parliamentary press gallery association on Thursday, Mashatile said he is prepared to open his books to scrutiny.

“All of us must be subjected to it,” he said when responding to whether he would subject himself to a lifestyle audit.

“In fact as soon as I was appointed deputy president the president sent me a form and said ‘this is a form you should fill in because you are going to be subjected to a lifestyle audit'. I filled it in and signed it,” he said.

He said he also completed another form in which MPs declare their financial interests.

“It’s called declarations. What you own, where you live, how much money you have in the bank and all that. I filled it in. It is in parliament and in the presidency.”

Mashatile reiterated his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments to the National Assembly on Tuesday that the lifestyle audit for members of the executive was delayed due to issues with the agency government had appointed to do the work.

“The presidency is going to appoint another agency. All of us are waiting,” he said.

“We need to be transparent about where we live, how much money we earn and if you have 10 cars, how do you afford them. All that is going to be done and I welcome it. I was waiting for it. It is taking too long,” Mashatile said.

Wednesday marked Mashatile’s six months in office as deputy president.

TimesLIVE

