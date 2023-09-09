Politics

IFP devastated by Prince Buthelezi's death as condolences pour in

Messages of condolence poured in on Saturday morning after the death of IFP founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

09 September 2023 - 09:58
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
August 31, 2018. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at his 90th Birthday Celebration in Durban ICC Arena.
August 31, 2018. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at his 90th Birthday Celebration in Durban ICC Arena.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The IFP says it is “deeply pained and devastated” by the death of its founding leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi died peacefully in the early hours of Saturday two weeks after his 95th birthday.

IFP leader and MPL Velenkosini Hlabisa said the IFP was devastated by the “unspeakable” loss to the party, the Zulu Nation, the country and the greater cause of justice and peace.

“On behalf of the IFP, I offer condolences to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu royal family on the loss of the Zulu nation’s long-serving traditional prime minister, who gave so much to strengthen the institution of the monarchy and ensure the recognition of the king.”

Buthelezi family: 'He has been embraced by his Lord'

The family of late IFP leader and Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi have spoken of their “utter grief” at the passing early on ...
Politics
1 hour ago

“We also extend our sympathies to the Buthelezi clan, whom Prince Buthelezi served as Inkosi for seven decades. This loss will be keenly felt by many, both among those who directly benefited from Prince Buthelezi’s leadership and those who admired his example of servant-heartedness,” Hlabisa said.

The Synod of Bishops and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA) have extended their condolences to the Buthelezi family.

Rev Thabo Makgabo said the late Zulu prime minister and IFP leader was a towering figure to the Zulu nation and the country.

“Prince Buthelezi was a lay minister of our church who often represented his parish, the Diocese of Zululand and ACSA in church forums, and was a member of the Order of Simon of Cyrene.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also expressed sadness at the passing of who it described as a prominent figure in the history of South Africa.

Spokesperson Morongwa Phukubye remarked on Buthelezi’s legacy as a complex one which had embraced diversity and ethnic identities in political struggle.

“His life journey intersected at multiple points with that of Nelson Mandela. In many ways the two leaders came to embody an understanding of reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor of forgetting the past, nor even of learning to like one another — it was simply about determining to get together. The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its condolences to the Buthelezi family, the IFP and all South Africans who mourn the loss of an elder,” Phukhubye said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died

Presidency announces passing of traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation
News
3 hours ago

Buthelezi still not out of hospital, daughter says burn wound to blame

Alleged negligence by hospital staff is the reason for IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi not being discharged this week, his daughter Princess ...
News
1 week ago

ANC in KZN calls on country to pray for Buthelezi before his 95th birthday

Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi will celebrate his 95th birthday on Sunday.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Buthelezi should be discharged from hospital next week, family says

AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's family says he is expected to be discharged from hospital next week.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Buthelezi family: 'He has been embraced by his Lord' Politics
  2. Tributes pour in for Buthelezi, an 'outstanding leader in our political and ... Politics
  3. Buthelezi still not out of hospital, daughter says burn wound to blame South Africa

Latest

  1. IFP devastated by Prince Buthelezi's death as condolences pour in Politics
  2. Tributes pour in for Buthelezi, an 'outstanding leader in our political and ... Politics
  3. Buthelezi family: 'He has been embraced by his Lord' Politics
  4. Ramaphosa's endorsement of 'rigged' election will bring more foreigners to SA, ... Politics
  5. ‘Public needs to identify representatives’ positions’: Mapisa-Nqakula rejects ... Politics

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...