“We also extend our sympathies to the Buthelezi clan, whom Prince Buthelezi served as Inkosi for seven decades. This loss will be keenly felt by many, both among those who directly benefited from Prince Buthelezi’s leadership and those who admired his example of servant-heartedness,” Hlabisa said.
The Synod of Bishops and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA) have extended their condolences to the Buthelezi family.
Rev Thabo Makgabo said the late Zulu prime minister and IFP leader was a towering figure to the Zulu nation and the country.
“Prince Buthelezi was a lay minister of our church who often represented his parish, the Diocese of Zululand and ACSA in church forums, and was a member of the Order of Simon of Cyrene.”
IFP devastated by Prince Buthelezi's death as condolences pour in
Messages of condolence poured in on Saturday morning after the death of IFP founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The IFP says it is “deeply pained and devastated” by the death of its founding leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Buthelezi died peacefully in the early hours of Saturday two weeks after his 95th birthday.
IFP leader and MPL Velenkosini Hlabisa said the IFP was devastated by the “unspeakable” loss to the party, the Zulu Nation, the country and the greater cause of justice and peace.
“On behalf of the IFP, I offer condolences to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu royal family on the loss of the Zulu nation’s long-serving traditional prime minister, who gave so much to strengthen the institution of the monarchy and ensure the recognition of the king.”
Buthelezi family: 'He has been embraced by his Lord'
The Nelson Mandela Foundation also expressed sadness at the passing of who it described as a prominent figure in the history of South Africa.
Spokesperson Morongwa Phukubye remarked on Buthelezi’s legacy as a complex one which had embraced diversity and ethnic identities in political struggle.
“His life journey intersected at multiple points with that of Nelson Mandela. In many ways the two leaders came to embody an understanding of reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor of forgetting the past, nor even of learning to like one another — it was simply about determining to get together. The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its condolences to the Buthelezi family, the IFP and all South Africans who mourn the loss of an elder,” Phukhubye said.
