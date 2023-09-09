Politics

WATCH | Tears for 'Shenge' during prayer service

09 September 2023 - 11:49 By LWAZI HLANGU
A solemn moment as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is removed from the hearse at a private mortuary in Ulundi
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's son Prince Ntuthukoyezwe wiped away tears as Rev Musa Zondi conducted a short prayer service for the late IFP leader outside a private mortuary in Ulundi on Saturday. 

Prince Ntuthukoyezwe stood with other family and IFP members around the casket containing the body of the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation and founder and president emeritus of the IFP outside the Icebolethu mortuary. 

Buthelezi died in the early hours of Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced.

Earlier a convoy of about 30 cars accompanied the hearse containing Buthelezi's body to the mortuary, where it will remain until his funeral arrangements are finalised. 

Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi told TimesLIVE he compared the impact Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi made on the Zulu nation to that of King Shaka.

“King Shaka passed away in 1828 and Shenge was born in 1928, exactly a century later and that’s no coincidence because no one has done more for the Zulu nation than him over the last 100 years. He sacrificed his political career to promote the best interests of the Zulu nation and no one has done that more than him.”

He said Buthelezi's death is a great loss to the Zulu nation and the whole country, especially the Zululand district.

TimesLIVE

