It is set to be a busy week in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal in the lead-up to the burial of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as scores of mourners continue to pay their final respects to the fallen AmaZulu traditional minister.
The late prince of KwaPhindangene and IFP founder passed away in the early hours on Saturday at his KwaPhindangene homestead in Ulundi just hours before the annual Zulu reed dance.
His body was transported to the Icebolethu mortuary in Ulundi where a short service was performed before the family and a few IFP members.
The Buthelezi household has been a hub of activities for mourners and sympathisers, and more ceremonial events are expected throughout the week.
On Sunday the KwaZulu-Natal leadership, led by premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, went to the Buthelezi homestead to pay respects and take directives from the family on plans going forward.
They announced that the family had decided the burial will be on Friday.
On Tuesday, the IFP Youth Brigade will pay their respects at the home of the founder of their mother body.
A memorial service is to be held in Ulundi on Wednesday and the Mangosuthu University of Technology is also expected to hold a formal service at the Seme Hall on campus on Thursday.
Buthelezi's body is expected to arrive at his home from the mortuary on Thursday before being buried on Friday.
Tributes for Buthelezi in build-up to funeral
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
