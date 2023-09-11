Politics

WATCH LIVE | MPs vote on whether Mkhwebane should stay in office

11 September 2023 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
MPs will on Monday vote on whether to adopt the section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be permanently removed from office.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rejected requests for a secret ballot in the vote for the committee's report which recommended Mkhwebane's removal.

The committee investigated Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and finalised its report last month, recommending parliament remove her as head of the public protector's office.

TimesLIVE

