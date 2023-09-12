Politics

WATCH LIVE | ActionSA policy conference

12 September 2023 - 12:40 By TIMESLIVE
ActionSA is hosting its inaugural policy conference from Tuesday at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg.

READ MORE:

ActionSA takes on Lesufi for refusing to release Nasi Ispani employment records

ActionSA submitted a promotion of access to information act [PAIA] application to sniff out their suspicion that the governing party was scheming to ...
Politics
4 days ago

ActionSA blames DA for its withdrawal of motion of no confidence against Gwamanda

ActionSA has expressed disappointed with the DA for not supporting a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Politics
2 weeks ago

On third birthday, ActionSA says it’s an alternative

ActionSA hailed its performance at the polls, saying its progress offers South Africans an exciting national prospect as a political alternative.
Politics
2 weeks ago
