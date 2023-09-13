Politics

WATCH LIVE | ActionSA policy conference — Day 2

13 September 2023 - 08:51 By TIMESLIVE
ActionSA's inaugural policy conference continues at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Tshwane council meeting held virtually to avoid violence

The Tshwane council meeting is taking place virtually on Tuesday after a scuffle during the previous sitting saw DA and EFF councillors hurling ...
Politics
21 hours ago

MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Herman Mashaba has achieved the near impossible: to build an alternative

South Africa is desperate for a credible alternative that has proven to be able to deliver real change, not the current set of parties that are on ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

ActionSA plans to ditch BEE

Scrapping Black Economic Empowerment laws, declaring war on crime and ushering young people to a national year of service — this is how Action SA ...
News
3 days ago
