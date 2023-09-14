“A technology-based procurement system is a good way to modernise the supply chain system, but the bill must be revised to codify the details of the e-procurement system and this should not be left to interpretation,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Procurement Bill’s corruption safeguards inadequate, parliament told
Image: 123rf
Non-governmental organisations warned parliament’s standing committee on finance that the Public Procurement Bill in its current form did not have adequate measures to prevent the scale of tender corruption seen during the years of state capture.
Anticorruption organisations, civil society groups, and an investigative journalism agency were among those which made submissions to the committee’s public hearings on the bill on Wednesday.
The bill proposes reforms in the tender system including a public procurement unit housed in the National Treasury and a tribunal to review decisions taken by a procuring institution and the public procurement office to debar a bidder or supplier.
Corruption Watch head of legal and investigations Nicki Van ‘t Riet said the Constitutional Court determined that after state capture took hold, procurement palpably implicates people’s democratic rights and, as such, should be done in a transparent, efficient, and cost-effective manner.
“The bill must have the economic transformation of SA as its driving purpose. It must achieve open and transparent procurement where corruption is prevented. While promoting [broad-based black economic empowerment] BBBEE it must prevent fronting and promote fairness and access to information to the public. Unfortunately, in its current state, the bill does not meet these objectives,” said Van ‘t Riet.
Van ‘t Riet said Corruption Watch supported finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s plans to present legislation to address fragmented public procurement and the automatic exclusion of public office bearers and politicians in the bidding process.
Procurement Bill carries serious risks for SA, but it can be fixed
TimesLIVE
