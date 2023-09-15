Higher stages of load-shedding are only temporary, with Eskom planning to add additional capacity to the grid, says minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
On Sunday the power utility ramped up load-shedding to stage 4 due to planned maintenance, but this continued on Monday due to the failure of generating units at the Arnot, Duvha and Grootvlei power stations.
Later that day the utility implemented stage 5 to replenish pumped storage dam levels overnight and maintain sufficient emergency generation reserves, it said.
On Tuesday stage 5 continued, later being upped to stage 6. The situation remained thus the next day, with stage 6 implemented later. On Friday load-shedding was decreased to stage 5 until further notice due to a slight improvement in generation capacity and lower demand.
During a cabinet meeting on Thursday electricity capacity were extensively discussed, said Ntshavheni, with electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expected to give a full update during his regular Sunday briefings.
“Cabinet is assured that the increases in the stages of load-shedding are temporary because there are clear plans [for additional capacity], including the return to service of Kusile units 1 to 4,” she said.
“We are confident ... we are on top of matters,” Ntshavheni added.
Higher stages of load-shedding are only temporary, cabinet assures
Image: GCIS.
