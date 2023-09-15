Politics

WATCH | Amabutho accompany Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's body home as thousands arrive in Ulundi

15 September 2023 - 17:28 By LWAZI HLANGU
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The casket containing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi loaded into a hearse for his final journey home
The casket containing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi loaded into a hearse for his final journey home
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

An inyosi [praise singer] paid tribute to the late IFP founder and prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as amabutho carried a casket containing his body from a private mortuary to a hearse in Ulundi on Friday. 

In temperatures exceeding 30 °C, scores of people including family, IFP officials, dignitaries and community members sang and chanted as the casket covered with a zebra blanket was loaded into the hearse to carry Buthelezi's body to his KwaPhindangene residence.

Hundreds of people line the streets of Ulundi as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leaves the mortuary for his home, about 15km away
Hundreds of people line the streets of Ulundi as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leaves the mortuary for his home, about 15km away
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the town to watch the body being transported to his home, about 15km away. 

Hundreds of Zulu regiments, who arrived early on Friday morning, waited to welcome him home for the last time.

There family and cultural leaders will conduct the traditional ceremony ahead of the official state funeral at the Ulundi stadium on Saturday. About 15,000 people are expected to attend the funeral.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Eskom suspends load-shedding in Ulundi for Buthelezi funeral

Eskom has suspended load-shedding in Ulundi and surrounding areas for the funeral of IFP founding president and AmaZulu prime minister Prince ...
News
2 hours ago

Oppenheimers to attend Buthelezi's funeral, says his son at MUT service

Members of the Oppenheimer family will attend the funeral of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, says his son Prince Zuzifa Ntuthukoyezwe ...
Politics
1 day ago

Buthelezi's last ride through this hometown

The motorcade carrying the remains of IFP founding president and Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has left for his ...
Politics
2 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Amabutho accompany Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's body home as thousands ... Politics
  2. Buthelezi's last ride through this hometown Politics
  3. Eskom suspends load-shedding in Ulundi for Buthelezi funeral News
  4. Higher stages of load-shedding are only temporary, cabinet assures Politics
  5. PODCAST | Mangosuthu Buthelezi — The man who tried to ride two horses Politics

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV