The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
He passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral
Courtesy of SABC News.
The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
He passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
OPINION | 'Buthelezi was a political maverick and ideological fraudster who used violence to keep his grip on power'
PODCAST | Mangosuthu Buthelezi — The man who tried to ride two horses
Buthelezi's last ride through his hometown
WATCH | Amabutho accompany Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's body home as thousands arrive in Ulundi
Eskom suspends load-shedding in Ulundi for Buthelezi funeral
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos