Politics

WATCH LIVE | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

16 September 2023 - 09:25 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is being laid to rest in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The venue is overflowing with thousands of mourners paying tribute to the prince, with amabutho arriving on Saturday morning with his body. The regiments have been told to stand down, with the SANDF taking over.

The Anglican church is leading the service.

Buthelezi passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.

TimesLIVE

