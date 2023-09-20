Politics

WATCH | NSFAS and contracted direct payment system companies appear before parliament committee

20 September 2023 - 09:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is appearing before parliament's portfolio committee on its plan to resolve problems related to the new direct payment system.

Tenet Technology, eZaga, Noracco Corporation and Coinvest Africa are also appearing to brief the committee on their backgrounds and profiles, contracts with NSFAS, disbursement of allowances to students, challenges experienced and plans to address them.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Nzimande wants students who unduly benefited from NSFAS to be charged

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has recommended that criminal charges be laid against students and parents who unduly benefited from the ...
News
17 hours ago

NSFAS fails to pay student allowances on time, blames technical glitch

University students are fuming after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) failed to pay them their allowances on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most NSFAS students pay R25 or less in bank charges, says eZaga

The controversial direct payment system has come under fire from students who have complained about excessive transaction charges
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | ‘We can spend so much on war, but we can’t support action to meet basic ... Politics
  2. WATCH | ‘Where are the women?’, Ramaphosa asks male-dominated UN meeting Politics
  3. WATCH | Zelensky to Ramaphosa at UN: African peace mission is bearing fruit Politics
  4. Sindi Chikunga blamed for delaying SIU's expanded probe into Prasa Politics
  5. SIU condemns droves of government employees jumping ship to avoid accountability Politics

Latest Videos

High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng
Ramaphosa criticises UN nations for not having more women at General Assembly