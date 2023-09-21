Politics

WATCH | Government provides update on non-payment of social grants

21 September 2023 - 13:19 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu and communications minister Mondli Gungubele are briefing the media on the social grants saga.

At the weekend, the Sunday Times reported about 600,000 social grant recipients were left high and dry for more than a week by Postbank’s toxic mix of mismanagement, failure to pay service providers, and an allegedly “rushed” decision to appoint a new contractor.

SAHRC assessing human rights violation complaints in grants payment delay debacle

The South African Human Rights Commission is mulling over several rights violation complaints levelled against social development minister Lindiwe Zulu ...
News
1 day ago

Sassa admin clerks 'skimming cash from fake disability grants' arrested

A two-day sting operation by the Hawks has brought down a social grant fraud scam, with 11 people arrested.
News
6 days ago

Postbank board members explain why Sassa grant recipients were affected

Postbank was effecting social grant payments on its own from September 1 after its migration to its own payment switch on August 20 was successfully ...
News
6 days ago
