WATCH | Government provides update on non-payment of social grants

Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu and communications minister Mondli Gungubele are briefing the media on the social grants saga.
At the weekend, the Sunday Times reported about 600,000 social grant recipients were left high and dry for more than a week by Postbank’s toxic mix of mismanagement, failure to pay service providers, and an allegedly “rushed” decision to appoint a new contractor.
Government provides update on non-payment of social grants
