China awards Cele medal after successful Brics summit and Chinese state visit

China has awarded police minister Bheki Cele the Great Wall Commemorative Medal for the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) contribution to broader law enforcement co-operation between the two countries.
The medal was established by the Chinese ministry of public security in 2020 to be awarded especially to law enforcement officers from foreign countries who have made outstanding contributions towards protecting the safety of Chinese citizens.
Presenting Cele with the award in Lianyungang on Thursday, China's public security minister Wang Xiaohong highlighted his appreciation for the SAPS' ability to safeguard the Brics summit, including the state visit to South Africa by Chinese president Xi Jinping, last month.
Wang said this was the fourth time Xi had visited South Africa and each time, he and his delegation had enjoyed a high standard of security.
“We are very appreciative of the work of the police under your leadership minister Cele and the continued policing interventions and other law enforcement co-operation.”
Accepting the medal, Cele praised the strong relationship between South Africa and China.
“The establishment of a formal and rigorous policing exchange programme of personnel capabilities and training between the two countries will further bolster the work of the SAPS through improved technological advancements, investigative and forensic capacity of the police service,” Cele said.
Cele also attended the Global Public Security Co-operation Forum hosted in Lianyungang, where he addressed more than 500 delegates focusing on deepening collaboration to advance public security among more than 50 countries, including South Africa.
On the sidelines of the forum, Cele had a meeting with Interpol president Maj-Gen Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi. The Interpol president emphasised the importance of African countries using Interpol's security offerings and new technological innovations to combat transnational crimes.
TimesLIVE
China awards Cele medal after successful Brics summit and Chinese state visit
Image: SAPS
