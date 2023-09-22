Politics

China awards Cele medal after successful Brics summit and Chinese state visit

22 September 2023 - 17:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police minister Bheki Cele and Interpol president Maj-Gen Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi at the Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, China, on Thursday.
Police minister Bheki Cele and Interpol president Maj-Gen Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi at the Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, China, on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

China has awarded police minister Bheki Cele the Great Wall Commemorative Medal for the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) contribution to broader law enforcement co-operation between the two countries.

The medal was established by the Chinese ministry of public security in 2020 to be awarded especially to law enforcement officers from foreign countries who have made outstanding contributions towards protecting the safety of Chinese citizens.

Presenting Cele with the award in Lianyungang on Thursday, China's public security minister Wang Xiaohong highlighted his appreciation for the SAPS' ability to safeguard the Brics summit, including the state visit to South Africa by Chinese president Xi Jinping, last month.

Wang said this was the fourth time Xi had visited South Africa and each time, he and his delegation had enjoyed a high standard of security.

“We are very appreciative of the work of the police under your leadership minister Cele and the continued policing interventions and other law enforcement co-operation.”

Accepting the medal, Cele praised the strong relationship between South Africa and China.

“The establishment of a formal and rigorous policing exchange programme of personnel capabilities and training between the two countries will further bolster the work of the SAPS through improved technological advancements, investigative and forensic capacity of the police service,” Cele said.

Cele also attended the Global Public Security Co-operation Forum hosted in Lianyungang, where he addressed more than 500 delegates focusing on deepening collaboration to advance public security among more than 50 countries, including South Africa.

On the sidelines of the forum, Cele had a meeting with Interpol president Maj-Gen Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi. The Interpol president emphasised the importance of African countries using Interpol's security offerings and new technological innovations to combat transnational crimes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Prisoner appears in court in connection with Umlazi cop's killing

The alleged mastermind behind the killing of eThekwini metro policeman Thomas Ntombela appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

AfriForum demands police act to stop illegal strikers in Tshwane

AfriForum has asked police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to provide proper security for refuse removal workers in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Not yet uhuru for media in our tormented country

We have the right laws and theories, but in practice journalism in South Africa is still a trauma-prone obstacle course, writes Makhudu Sefara
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

52 councillors dead in KZN political killings

More than 300 cases have been investigated since July 2018 by the multidisciplinary police task team investigating political killings in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. China awards Cele medal after successful Brics summit and Chinese state visit Politics
  2. ANC bosses want a re-run of Ekurhuleni May conference Politics
  3. Veteran KZN mayor Andrew Ragavaloo dies Politics
  4. RECORDED | Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A in National Assembly Politics
  5. Appointment of new Postbank board won’t take longer than two months, says ... Politics

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...