Brics countries will prioritise the protection and upskilling of workers in the informal economy and introduce small businesses to international markets at the employment and labour and ministers’ meeting.
This is according to minister Thulas Nxesi, who briefed the media at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Nxesi said the informal sector was the major contributor to the country’s workforce, therefore finding collaborative ways to develop small businesses would go a long way to grow the economy and ensure job creation.
“Informal economy contributes the majority of the workforce, yet it is not a sector we have focused on to ensure workers are protected. Increasing production in our economy must be a collaboration between business, government and workers through their structures and those of the community. We’re trying to ensure that collaboration but do it at international level,” he said.
eThekwini hosted the fourth Brics employment working group (EWG) meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. It will then join a meeting of the ministers on Thursday and Friday. These meetings aim to “deepen collaboration in employment creation and labour market governance” between these countries.
In addition to the Brics ministers, Nxesi also has his counterparts from Cuba, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe involved.
Bric by bric, labour ministers vow to grow small business in global markets
Image: Supplied
This follows the Brics leaders’ summit, also held in the country in August.
He said the ministers are expected to emphasise “labour rights, universal access to social protection, skills development and sustainable enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
“Their efforts align with the call of Brics leaders to achieve a human-centred recovery and the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”
He said the end goal was the development of “a collaborative effort to boost productivity initiatives and enhance social protection among the Brics” and to create an economy that is able to create jobs.
“We will be sharing knowledge with the Brics countries, to learn from what they’re doing right in that regard and share what we’re doing right as well. We will be looking at facilitating ways to send our people to acquire critical skills where we are lacking so they can come back and use it locally.”
Nxesi said the Brics employment and labour ministers have identified four “pivotal” areas of focus for this year:
He emphasised the role of the informal economy and its workers in the economic landscape of Brics members and vowed to support them.
“We are determined to provide the comprehensive support and protection that workers in the informal economy deserve. Our commitment also extends to abolishing child labour and accelerating progress towards universal social protection for all by 2030.
“We further recognise the importance of investing in skills development systems to improve access to relevant and quality skills for workers in the informal economy and new forms of employment.”
The ministers’ meeting will culminate in the adoption of eThekwini Declaration.
He also raised support for the call by the Brics trade union forum for the unity of workers across the globe to confront the impact of “unchecked capitalism and the stranglehold of neoliberalism.
“These twin forces, left unchecked, are exacting an increasingly grievous toll upon the conditions of both workers and the communities that depend on their wellbeing.”
