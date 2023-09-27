Politics

Bric by bric, labour ministers vow to grow small business in global markets

27 September 2023 - 18:02 By LWAZI HLANGU
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
National employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi outlines Brics plans to help boost the economy and reverse unemployment.
National employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi outlines Brics plans to help boost the economy and reverse unemployment.
Image: Supplied

Brics countries will prioritise the protection and upskilling of workers in the informal economy and introduce small businesses to international markets at the employment and labour and ministers’ meeting.

This is according to minister Thulas Nxesi, who briefed the media at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

Nxesi said the informal sector was the major contributor to the country’s workforce, therefore finding collaborative ways to develop small businesses would go a long way to grow the economy and ensure job creation.

“Informal economy contributes the majority of the workforce, yet it is not a sector we have focused on to ensure workers are protected. Increasing production in our economy must be a collaboration between business, government and workers through their structures and those of the community. We’re trying to ensure that collaboration but do it at international level,” he said.

eThekwini hosted the fourth Brics employment working group (EWG) meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. It will then join a meeting of the ministers on Thursday and Friday. These meetings aim to “deepen collaboration in employment creation and labour market governance” between these countries.

In addition to the Brics ministers, Nxesi also has his counterparts from Cuba, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe involved.

Naledi Pandor outlines criteria needed to become a member of Brics

During its chairship of the Brics summit this week South Africa was able to assert its voice on the geopolitical arena, consolidate the five-nation ...
News
1 month ago

This follows the Brics leaders’ summit, also held in the country in August.

He said the ministers are expected to emphasise “labour rights, universal access to social protection, skills development and sustainable enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“Their efforts align with the call of Brics leaders to achieve a human-centred recovery and the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”

He said the end goal was the development of “a collaborative effort to boost productivity initiatives and enhance social protection among the Brics” and to create an economy that is able to create jobs.

“We will be sharing knowledge with the Brics countries, to learn from what they’re doing right in that regard and share what we’re doing right as well. We will be looking at facilitating ways to send our people to acquire critical skills where we are lacking so they can come back and use it locally.”

Nxesi said the Brics employment and labour ministers have identified four “pivotal” areas of focus for this year:

  • “The first is to build sustainable enterprises, innovate, and enhance productivity. We must create an environment where businesses thrive, and workers benefit from increased productivity.
  • Second, we aim to vigorously champion and advance labour rights and decent work.
  • Third, we commit to ensure universal access to comprehensive social protection, accompanied by the essential assurance of a minimum basic income grant for all.
  • Last, our collective commitment extends to the critical mission of fostering and propagating decent work opportunities, while simultaneously bridging the substantial skills gap that pervades the informal economy.”

 

Nxesi axes Productivity SA chair over R5bn ‘conflict of interest’

Mthunzi Mdwaba, owner of Thuja Capital Fund and chair of Productivity SA, arranged a lucrative deal between Thuja and the UIF
News
3 days ago

He emphasised the role of the informal economy and its workers in the economic landscape of Brics members and vowed to support them.

“We are determined to provide the comprehensive support and protection that workers in the informal economy deserve. Our commitment also extends to abolishing child labour and accelerating progress towards universal social protection for all by 2030.

“We further recognise the importance of investing in skills development systems to improve access to relevant and quality skills for workers in the informal economy and new forms of employment.”

The ministers’ meeting will culminate in the adoption of eThekwini Declaration.

He also raised support for the call by the Brics trade union forum for the unity of workers across the globe to confront the impact of “unchecked capitalism and the stranglehold of neoliberalism.

“These twin forces, left unchecked, are exacting an increasingly grievous toll upon the conditions of both workers and the communities that depend on their wellbeing.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Impact of unpaid or late invoices on small businesses a huge concern

The Public Service Commission has flagged inadequate disclosure of information on supplier payments by the National Treasury as cause for concern.
News
9 hours ago

Our leaders: living the high life in the twilight zone

Fortunately for us, Ramaphosa and Mantashe operate in a twilight zone where they make a noise but no difference, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

China awards Cele medal after successful Brics summit and Chinese state visit

China has awarded police minister Bheki Cele the Great Wall Commemorative Medal for the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) contribution to broader ...
Politics
5 days ago

SA to host US-Africa trade summit despite Russia spat

South Africa will host a US-Africa trade summit in November despite an earlier call by US lawmakers for the event to be moved over what they said was ...
News
6 days ago

New-look Brics well placed to dominate energy sector

Access to and control of energy resources such as coal, oil, gas and uranium have been key determinants of the global distribution of economic and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DA threatens no confidence vote in North West premier over three months’ sick ... Politics
  2. Bric by bric, labour ministers vow to grow small business in global markets Politics
  3. Soaring medico-legal claims threaten service delivery: deputy health minister Politics
  4. Rise Mzansi ready to host 800 delegates at its 'festival of solutions' Politics
  5. Ramaphosa willing to consider Western Cape's request for SANDF Politics

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives