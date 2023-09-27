Politics

Ramaphosa willing to consider Western Cape's request for SANDF

Presidency says the scale and magnitude of the destruction will be motivation

27 September 2023 - 15:57
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the president will consider the Western Cape provincial government's request to deploy the army after deadly floods at the weekend. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to “favourably” consider the Western Cape provincial government's request to deploy the army after deadly floods at the weekend. 

“I am quite certain that considering the scale and magnitude of the destruction in the Western Cape, once that paperwork lands on the president's desk, the president will look at it quite favourably,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. 

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Magwenya said the Presidency noted the province's intention to request assistance.

“I noted that the request was going to be specifically around the engineering core of the South African army, so we are all quite aware of the extent of the damage that has occurred in the province, destruction to the infrastructure as well as properties,” he said. 

As soon as the province dispatches that correspondence, the president will look at it with a “favourable eye”, he added. 

IN PICS | Western Cape mops up after heavy rains and gale force winds claim 11 lives

The Overberg region, with 142,6mm, received unprecedented rainfall over three days, Stellenbosch measured 194.2 and Molteno 141.8mm
1 day ago

Magwenya said Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences to those who have lost loved ones during the disaster.  

“President Ramaphosa is grateful for the speedy response and hard work demonstrated by various disaster management teams, law enforcement agencies, NGOs and officials who have continued to work under very testing conditions during the storms as well as over the long weekend to ensure the safety of citizens,” he said.

