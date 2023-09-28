'2024 is our 1994 — a chance at renewal,' says Rise Mzansi

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Tebogo Moalusi defended the party's use of the slogan “2024 is our 1994”, saying the upcoming elections present an opportunity to decide on a new path for South Africa.
The party, launched in April, says it will free the country “from the clutches of a political establishment that no longer has solutions or plans for the country and its 60-million residents”.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said he met Moalusi last year when the spokesperson printed a T-shirt with this slogan.
“The reason 2024 is as important as 1994 is if we are unhappy with the deal that brought us here, as it didn't quite work for us, we have a chance to ensure a new deal.
“It's a chance for us to reset and reshape South Africa in the way it was in 1994 and let's do it the way we want the country to be.”
The slogan has gained popularity, with political parties such as the EFF also using it to attract votes in their bid to sway the electorate.
“We are flattered that certain political parties find this slogan so relevant that they also use it, create hashtags and campaigns around it. However, they will not present their politics in the manner in which we have,” said Zibi.
Moalusi said the phrase signified a “polycrisis, agitation and the importance” of this opportunity for the country to say “enough is enough”.
“1994 represented that for most people who never got to participate in the democratic processes. A dream was passed in 1994 which has not been fulfilled — instead it has been abdicated, rejected and failed. 2024 is an opportunity to recontract, reset and set ourselves on a new path.”
The slogan should be thought-provoking and trigger renewal for South Africans.
“It must be triggering because five years from 2024 when we get to try this again, we have no idea what country we will inherit, if any country at all. This is why next year is crucial that South Africans rise, go to the polls and make their voices heard.”
The party would release discussion papers on various themes to provoke conversation, not offer final positions.
Rise Mzansi said it will host 800 delegates at the party's upcoming “people's convention” from all nine provinces, comprising individuals and representatives of organisations.
“At the end of the policy convention we will have a declaration that will inform our political programme for the next generation. A month after the convention, we will publish 'the people’s manifesto', which will form the basis of the people’s plan for change that will be published in February 2024.”
'2024 is our 1994 — a chance at renewal,' says Rise Mzansi
Image: Supplied
