The eThekwini municipality has removed incarcerated murder-accused ward councillor Mzimuni Ngiba as a member of its council.
This after KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi approved the decision to do so.
Ngiba was charged with breaching the councillor’s code of conduct after missing more than three consecutive council and committee meetings without apologising.
In May, the eThekwini council unanimously voted in favour of approving the ward 101 councillor's removal, exactly a year after his arrest, leaving it up to Cogta to finalise the matter.
Speaker Thabani Nyawose announced, during a council meeting on Thursday, that the department upheld that decision.
Ngiba is accused of shooting dead ANC members Siyabonga Mkhize and Mzukisi Nyanga while they were campaigning in the Cato Crest informal settlement in October 2021, ahead of local government elections.
Mkhize was voted ahead of Ngiba as the party’s representative and went on to be elected, posthumously, as the ward councillor.
Ngiba then stood for the ANC in by-elections and was elected councillor, but didn’t serve long before he was arrested for the murders.
He has been in custody since May 2022, first at the Westville Correctional Services Centre, then at Kokstad Super Maximum Prison.
Nyawose was accused by opposition parties of being slow to act against Ngiba after it emerged he was getting paid while in prison.
However, the council speaker maintained he handled the matter carefully because a wrong recommendation or decision would’ve brought the council into disrepute.
The city will take direction from the Independent Electoral Commission on the way forward.
TimesLIVE
eThekwini municipality removes murder-accused councillor Mzimuni Ngiba
Image: Supplied
The eThekwini municipality has removed incarcerated murder-accused ward councillor Mzimuni Ngiba as a member of its council.
This after KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi approved the decision to do so.
Ngiba was charged with breaching the councillor’s code of conduct after missing more than three consecutive council and committee meetings without apologising.
In May, the eThekwini council unanimously voted in favour of approving the ward 101 councillor's removal, exactly a year after his arrest, leaving it up to Cogta to finalise the matter.
Speaker Thabani Nyawose announced, during a council meeting on Thursday, that the department upheld that decision.
Ngiba is accused of shooting dead ANC members Siyabonga Mkhize and Mzukisi Nyanga while they were campaigning in the Cato Crest informal settlement in October 2021, ahead of local government elections.
Mkhize was voted ahead of Ngiba as the party’s representative and went on to be elected, posthumously, as the ward councillor.
Ngiba then stood for the ANC in by-elections and was elected councillor, but didn’t serve long before he was arrested for the murders.
He has been in custody since May 2022, first at the Westville Correctional Services Centre, then at Kokstad Super Maximum Prison.
Nyawose was accused by opposition parties of being slow to act against Ngiba after it emerged he was getting paid while in prison.
However, the council speaker maintained he handled the matter carefully because a wrong recommendation or decision would’ve brought the council into disrepute.
The city will take direction from the Independent Electoral Commission on the way forward.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IFP wins another ward from ANC in KwaZulu-Natal
Opposition parties call for speaker's head after city removes councillor arrested for murder a year ago
KZN ANC councillor jailed for alleged murder of colleague will hear his fate next year
eThekwini to scrap salary of murder-accused councillor – a year after arrest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos