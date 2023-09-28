Politics

Renaming William Nicol Drive in line with building a united South Africa: Ntshavheni

28 September 2023 - 17:52
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
The exclusion of African and black history to protect the history of Afrikaans minorities that had a negative impact on blacks did not contribute to nation-building, says minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has hailed the renaming of William Nicol Drive in Sandton, Johannesburg, to Winnie Mandela Drive as an important step in recognising those who fought for freedom.

The event on Tuesday coincided with what would have been Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s 87th birthday.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni rejected criticism that the renaming was an attempt to erase the history of minorities. To the contrary, the ANC-led government had maintained symbols of apartheid leaders. she said.

The exclusion of African and black history to protect the history of Afrikaans minorities that had a negative impact on blacks did not contribute to nation-building, Ntshavheni added.

The renaming was therefore in line with building a united South Africa, acknowledging an oppressive past and the role of those who fought for the freedom of the majority of South Africans.

WATCH | Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting...
Politics
13 hours ago

“We do not want to create a situation where there’s an uprising of people who feel excluded in the country they belong in, more so where they are in the majority, because we continue to protect the history of the minority. 

"It is only in this country that, after [freedom], we have maintained Voortrekker Hoogte, we have maintained symbols of apartheid oppressors because we said we cannot erase a history, but there must be a history of an inclusive South Africa."

The Afrikanerbond criticised the name change and accused the ANC of erasing history.

TimesLIVE

