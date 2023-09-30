Politics

WATCH | Special official funeral for former deputy minister Aziz Pahad

30 September 2023 - 10:36 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC.

The funeral of anti-apartheid activist and former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad is being held at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Pahad died at his Johannesburg home on Wednesday at the age of 82.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Pahad a special official funeral category 2.

Pahad served as foreign affairs deputy minister from 1994 to 2008. He also served as an MP from 1994 to 2008.

Pahad has been praised for the role he played during South Africa's transition to democracy. He has also been hailed for playing a key role in shaping South Africa's foreign affairs policy.

TimesLIVE

