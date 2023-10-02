Tardy MPs to lose 20% of one month salary for failure to declare financial interests

Four ANC MPs stand to lose at least 20% of one month’s salary each for their failure to declare their financial interests in 2022.
They will also be reprimanded in front of their colleagues in the respective houses of parliament.
Parliament’s joint ethics committee has found Portia Mamorobela, Tyotyo James, Nomsa Khubheka and murder accused Sibusiso Kula guilty of failing to comply with the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests by failing to disclose their interests.
The committee announced on Monday it has resolved to recommend sanctions against the four MPs for failure to declare their registrable interests as required by the code.
The 2022 register was the first time MPs disclosed their interests electronically.
Acting registrar of members’ interests advocate Anthea Gordon conducted extensive training on the e-system with MPs and all MPs should have complied by the deadline, said the committee.
The due date for the 2022 disclosures was November 30 2022. Of the 454 MPs required to submit disclosures, only four failed and/or neglected to do so.
The committee decided on a fine equal to 20 days’ salary for Mamorobela, an NCOP delegate from Limpopo, for not submitting her disclosure forms and a reprimand in front of her colleagues in the house.
“Following the failure by the member to disclose their interest by the closing date a letter was dispatched to her on April 25 2023, upon which the member provided various reasons for non-disclosure.
“The committee did not accept the member’s justification as a valid excuse for not submitting her disclosure for 2022.”
The committee will recommend the house impose a similar fine and reprimand for James, a member of the ethics committee who also failed to submit his disclosure forms.
The committee said despite affording him an opportunity to make representations on his reasons for non-disclosure and sanctions to be imposed, he did not.
The committee wants Khubheka to also be fined 20 days’ salary and be reprimanded in the house.
“The member informed the committee she was booked off sick in November 2022, which led to the non-disclosure, but did not provide documentary evidence to support the claim.
“The committee did not accept the excuse as a valid justification and rejected it for the purpose of mitigating a sanction.”
For Kula, problems are piling up.
He is charged with murdering his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found dead at their home in Orkney, North West, in November last year.
The committee wants the house to impose a fine of 20 days’ salary and for him to be reprimanded in the House.
The committee said despite affording Kula an opportunity to make representations on his reasons for non-disclosure and sanctions to be imposed, he did not do so.
MPs are required to declare their financial interests every year.
The committee said the disclosure of financial and other registrable interests is a critical pillar in building public trust and confidence in public representatives, thereby protecting and promoting the integrity of parliament.
“Also, it is through this process that the public gains insight into the integrity and ethical standards of MPs and the institution of parliament.”
