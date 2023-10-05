Politics

Slow start to protest aimed at keeping uMngeni mayor Pappas's 'trousers zipped'

05 October 2023 - 11:49 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANCYL members gather in Howick ahead of a march to the uMngeni municipality to call for the resignation of mayor Chris Pappas
ANCYL members gather in Howick ahead of a march to the uMngeni municipality to call for the resignation of mayor Chris Pappas
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

About 200 ANC Youth League supporters gathered in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Thursday ahead of a protest against uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

Last week, the DA announced him as the party’s premier candidate in next year's general elections. 

This was followed by a much-publicised letter to the public protector by former KZN DA leader Sizwe Mchunu, who has defected to the ANC.

Mchunu accused Pappas of nepotism, claiming his former fiancé, Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, was appointed head of uMngeni tourism with a R100,000 grant because of his relationship with the mayor. Pappas has denied the allegations. 

On Thursday, Pappas said he would monitor the protest.

A strong security presence comprising various security companies and public order policing gathered in the town, where numerous taxis arrived carrying ANCYL members.

“Information indicates that organisers have been busing people in from other parts of the province and have been trying to mobilise since 1am,” said Pappas.

He urged motorists to refrain from using the Howick bridge, which serves as a gateway to the town, citing anticipated traffic congestion.

While some businesses have shut their doors, it was business as usual for others.

ANCYL national spokesperson Wesley Kgang said the party wanted to ensure Pappas kept his “trousers zipped” so he wasn't able to “rob the coffers”.

“We are mindful of the white supremacy tendencies which have been unleashed here and we would like to warn the security that they would face the full might of the youth action should we get intimidated,” he said.

Despite the party taking a hammering in recent by-elections, Kgang remained bullish it would win upcoming elections.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

ANCYL KZN planned shutdown against Pappas in uMngeni stopped in court

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has moved its planned "shutdown" against DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas to Thursday after the uMngeni ...
Politics
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Claims of nepotic lovers and construction mafia lies kick off election season 2024

All bets are off in the fight for votes in the run up to next year’s national election
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

DA’s KZN premiership hopeful fights off corruption allegations

Umngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas underwent a baptism of fire immediately after his announcement as the DA's premier candidate in KZN following ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi visit Beitbridge to launch 'secure borders' ... Politics
  2. Slow start to protest aimed at keeping uMngeni mayor Pappas's 'trousers zipped' Politics
  3. Nzimande in fiery bust-up with parliamentary committee over NSFAS Politics
  4. WATCH | 'Private sector should have quotas for hiring South Africans over ... Politics
  5. Limpopo ANC is still haunted by Nasrec fallout Politics

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...