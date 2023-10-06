National chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, who opened the convention, called on delegates to attend the policy discussion breakaways and engage robustly on the key themes and discussion documents that have been prepared.
“We look forward to your insightful inputs over the next three days. Delegates are encouraged to attend multiple breakaways and will have the opportunity to add their voice to some of the greatest challenges of our time.”
The process and approach to these discussions is expected to be guided by Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi.
Ramokgopa said the party was fortunate to enjoy support on this journey, emphasising the party's grassroots approach.
“What is important is that we are not alone in this process. We have been engaging sectors of society and today we are joined by our esteemed guest speakers who are individual representatives from business, civil society, politics, academia and community-based organisations.
“This is what we mean when we talk about a government for the people by the people.”
The national chair said the inclusion of civil society and stakeholders in other sectors was crucial as the party valued their insights and aspirations for the country.
The convention is expected to also incorporate arts workshops and a festival for the delegates on the sidelines of the policy discussion. It will conclude its business on Sunday with a “people's declaration” announced by Zibi that will have culminated from the deliberations.
IN PICS | Rise Mzansi kicks off policy convention
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Rise Mzansi's “People's Convention” is under way at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, where 800 delegates have gathered to pave the way for its policy offering before the 2024 general elections.
The party, launched at the same venue in April this year, spent the past five months on roadshows across the country, canvassing citizens behind its banner and engaging in dialogues.
After those engagements, the party developed a framework outlining key policy themes, namely family, community, governance, economic recovery, justice and inclusivity, and nation-building and climate change.
Those themes are expected to be tabled during the three-day convention and will be discussed and debated by delegates. This will form part of a “people's declaration” which will be the basis of its manifesto next year.
The convention participants comprise 500 supporters from the party and 300 delegates from civil society organisations, NGOs, business and aligned groupings.
Rise Mzansi ready to host 800 delegates at its 'festival of solutions'
National chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, who opened the convention, called on delegates to attend the policy discussion breakaways and engage robustly on the key themes and discussion documents that have been prepared.
“We look forward to your insightful inputs over the next three days. Delegates are encouraged to attend multiple breakaways and will have the opportunity to add their voice to some of the greatest challenges of our time.”
The process and approach to these discussions is expected to be guided by Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi.
Ramokgopa said the party was fortunate to enjoy support on this journey, emphasising the party's grassroots approach.
“What is important is that we are not alone in this process. We have been engaging sectors of society and today we are joined by our esteemed guest speakers who are individual representatives from business, civil society, politics, academia and community-based organisations.
“This is what we mean when we talk about a government for the people by the people.”
The national chair said the inclusion of civil society and stakeholders in other sectors was crucial as the party valued their insights and aspirations for the country.
The convention is expected to also incorporate arts workshops and a festival for the delegates on the sidelines of the policy discussion. It will conclude its business on Sunday with a “people's declaration” announced by Zibi that will have culminated from the deliberations.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'We are your friends,' says GOOD to Rise Mzansi
'2024 is our 1994 — a chance at renewal,' says Rise Mzansi
'The people must govern': Songezo Zibi launches Rise Mzansi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos