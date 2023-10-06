Politics

IN PICS | Rise Mzansi kicks off policy convention

06 October 2023 - 13:24
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi delivering the keynote address at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi delivering the keynote address at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Rise Mzansi's “People's Convention” is under way at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, where 800 delegates have gathered to pave the way for its policy offering before the 2024 general elections.

The party, launched at the same venue in April this year, spent the past five months on roadshows across the country, canvassing citizens behind its banner and engaging in dialogues.

After those engagements, the party developed a framework outlining key policy themes, namely family, community, governance, economic recovery, justice and inclusivity, and nation-building and climate change.

Those themes are expected to be tabled during the three-day convention and will be discussed and debated by delegates. This will form part of a “people's declaration” which will be the basis of its manifesto next year.

The convention participants comprise 500 supporters from the party and 300 delegates from civil society organisations, NGOs, business and aligned groupings.

Rise Mzansi ready to host 800 delegates at its 'festival of solutions'

Rise Mzansi will hold its policy convention next week to set out its offering to the electorate after its recent nationwide engagements.
Politics
1 week ago

National chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, who opened the convention, called on delegates to attend the policy discussion breakaways and engage robustly on the key themes and discussion documents that have been prepared.

“We look forward to your insightful inputs over the next three days. Delegates are encouraged to attend multiple breakaways and will have the opportunity to add their voice to some of the greatest challenges of our time.”

The process and approach to these discussions is expected to be guided by Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi.

Ramokgopa said the party was fortunate to enjoy support on this journey, emphasising the party's grassroots approach.

“What is important is that we are not alone in this process. We have been engaging sectors of society and today we are joined by our esteemed guest speakers who are individual representatives from business, civil society, politics, academia and community-based organisations.

“This is what we mean when we talk about a government for the people by the people.”

The national chair said the inclusion of civil society and stakeholders in other sectors was crucial as the party valued their insights and aspirations for the country.

The convention is expected to also incorporate arts workshops and a festival for the delegates on the sidelines of the policy discussion. It will conclude its business on Sunday with a “people's declaration” announced by Zibi that will have culminated from the deliberations.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi singing at the party's People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi singing at the party's People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Rise Mzansi leadership at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.
Rise Mzansi leadership at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Rise Mzansi supporters sing revolutionary songs as they arrive at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.
Rise Mzansi supporters sing revolutionary songs as they arrive at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Rise Mzansi supporters sing revolutionary songs as they arrive at the People’s Convention held at Constitutional Hill in Joburg.
Rise Mzansi supporters sing revolutionary songs as they arrive at the People’s Convention held at Constitutional Hill in Joburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Rise Mzansi supporters listening as their leader Songezo Zibi delivers his speech at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Joburg on Friday.
Rise Mzansi supporters listening as their leader Songezo Zibi delivers his speech at the People’s Convention held at Constitution Hill in Joburg on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'We are your friends,' says GOOD to Rise Mzansi

The GOOD party has become one of the first to pledge allegiance to Rise Mzansi.
Politics
11 hours ago

'2024 is our 1994 — a chance at renewal,' says Rise Mzansi

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Tebogo Moalusi defended the party's use of the slogan "2024 is our 1994", saying the upcoming elections present an ...
Politics
1 week ago

'The people must govern': Songezo Zibi launches Rise Mzansi

Former newspaper editor Songezo Zibi has launched Rise Mzansi, which he deems a "people-centred political alternative to the failed political ...
Politics
5 months ago
Rise Mzansi supporters make their voices heard as they arrive at the People’s Convention at Constitution Hill in Joburg on Friday.
Rise Mzansi supporters make their voices heard as they arrive at the People’s Convention at Constitution Hill in Joburg on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Brink, if you can't rule, leave office': Cosatu wants dismissed Tshwane ... Politics
  2. Leadership instability blamed for military veterans department's failure to ... Politics
  3. Impossible to get better results with same tired politicians and their parties ... Politics
  4. 'We are your friends,' says GOOD to Rise Mzansi Politics
  5. IN PICS | Rise Mzansi kicks off policy convention Politics

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...