POLL | Do you support retired judge Mogoeng in his ‘calling’ to be SA's president?

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s belief that he will one day be South Africa's president without having to contest an election has elicited mixed reactions.
In an eNCA interview at the weekend, Mogoeng said he would not have to run for the presidency like politicians because MPs might appoint him without him having to campaign.
He said after the elections they could find themselves without an agreeable presidential candidate and might want a non-political person for the country's top job.
“He [God] doesn’t want it to happen through an electoral process. He doesn’t want me to join a political party or form any political party. It is going to be miraculous,” Mogoeng said.
“It sounds crazy, it sounds nonsensical, but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is. You will be shocked. I am going to be president of this country at the appointed time. I do not know when, it may even be next month.”
While some on social media said they would support him because he was an outspoken Christian, others said he was being unrealistic.
Image: Alet Pretorius
TimesLIVE
