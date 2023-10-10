Politics

POLL | Do you support retired judge Mogoeng in his ‘calling’ to be SA's president?

10 October 2023 - 14:51 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
'I am going to be president of this country at the appointed time. I do not know when, it may even be next month,' says former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
'I am going to be president of this country at the appointed time. I do not know when, it may even be next month,' says former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Image: Alet Pretorius

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s belief that he will one day be South Africa's president without having to contest an election has elicited mixed reactions.

In an eNCA interview at the weekend, Mogoeng said he would not have to run for the presidency like politicians because MPs might appoint him without him having to campaign.

He said after the elections they could find themselves without an agreeable presidential candidate and might want a non-political person for the country's top job.

“He [God] doesn’t want it to happen through an electoral process. He doesn’t want me to join a political party or form any political party. It is going to be miraculous,” Mogoeng said. 

“It sounds crazy, it sounds nonsensical, but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is. You will be shocked. I am going to be president of this country at the appointed time. I do not know when, it may even be next month.” 

While some on social media said they would support him because he was an outspoken Christian, others said he was being unrealistic.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Mogoeng Mogoeng: ‘It sounds crazy but I am going to be the president’

Against all odds, retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes he will one day become president of South Africa and beat politicians without ...
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Yes Mogoeng, all South Africa needs is a miracle

Generally apathetic voters shouldn’t be too concerned about polls and elections — divine intervention is on its way.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'The EFF doesn’t even have that many fans': South Africa questions AAAM's claim to have 14-million followers

'Don't be another Agang. Work your figures well. Tell no lies and claim no easy victories.'
Politics
11 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mantashe in looming showdown with ANCYL over youth representation Politics
  2. DA red-cards Maritzburg’s R27m support for Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM Politics
  3. Scopa gives no-show Eskom cop last chance to appear before it Politics
  4. POLL | Do you support retired judge Mogoeng in his ‘calling’ to be SA's ... Politics
  5. Sindiso Magaqa murder trial to resume next year after unpaid lawyer issues ... Politics

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival