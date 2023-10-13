Politics

LISTEN | ANC didn’t betray citizens but it has to explain, says Thabo Mbeki

13 October 2023 - 12:29
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Former president Thabo Mbeki. File image
Image: MASI LOSI

Lamenting the ANC’s shortcomings, former president Thabo Mbeki does not believe the party betrayed citizens but says it has an explanation to make.

Listen to Mbeki:

Mbeki was speaking at struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad's memorial service on Thursday, where he outlined some of the problems the country faces, such as unemployment.

Mbeki said the ANC did not betray citizens but has to explain what has been happening in the country, including the party's decline.

The ANC has been in power for nearly 30 years and it seems it has not found a formula for a better life for all as it has not adequately tackled poverty, unemployment, crime, growing the economy and service delivery, among the many crises citizens face.

The former president has on many occasions criticised his party's failures.

