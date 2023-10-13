Politics

WATCH | Mashatile addresses automotive conference

13 October 2023 - 10:43 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is the main speaker at the South African Auto Week 2023 on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Why November 1 could be a watershed moment for new-energy vehicles in South Africa

Is South Africa ready for the big plug-in? The future of the country’s automotive industry could be decided on November 1 when finance minister Enoch ...
Motoring
1 day ago

The 2023 Smarter Mobility Africa summit in review

The 2023 Smarter Mobility Africa (SMA) summit took place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand this week.
Motoring
1 week ago

Mashatile calls for transformation in engineering industry

Deputy president Paul Mashatile has called on the engineering industry to address the under-representation of women and other marginalised groups ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mashatile encourages unity through cultural diversity at Heritage Day celebrations

Deputy president Paul Mashatile has called on South Africans to use their cultural differences as a uniting factor to “safeguard” the future.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Another blow for Mkhwebane as parliament hears she could be made to repay R2.1m ... Politics
  2. Another battering for Zuma as SCA dismisses 'without foundation' private ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | ANC didn’t betray citizens but it has to explain, says Thabo Mbeki Politics
  4. Multiparty coalition intervenes to help Tshwane mayor resolve pay impasse Politics
  5. RECORDED | Mashatile addresses automotive conference Politics

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...